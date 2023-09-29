African Development Bank head visits Gambia

African Development Bank (AfDB) president Akinwumi Adesina will make an official visit to The Gambia from October 1 to 4.

A statement from the ministry of finance said Adesina will meet President Barrow, policymakers, and development partners to discuss strategic collaborations and development initiatives.

Adesina’s visit aims to advance cooperation across a wide range of areas, including how Gambia can best respond to its current challenges.

The ministry said the visit of Adesina and his delegation is of significant importance as it signifies our strong commitment to fostering partnerships with international financial institutions and promoting sustainable development in our nation.

In Banjul, the AfDB officials will also hold a series of meetings with key officials from the ministry of finance to explore avenues for financial cooperation, investment, and economic development.

Adesina and his delegation will also visit several ongoing projects within the country that are of significant interest to the African Development Bank.

“This will provide them with firsthand insights into the progress and impact of these initiatives,” the statement added.