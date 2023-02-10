Ahmadiyya Jama’at pays tribute to late VP Badara Joof

Press release

We conveyed with the deepest sorrow and sadness the sad demise of His Excellency Alieu Badara Joof, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia which sad event took place in India on Wednesday 18th January 2023. This sad news we know is indeed a very sad one for you, your family, the family of the Late Vice President, Cabinet and the entire nations as a whole.

Upon receiving this sad news, an official letter was sent from the Jamaat, informing the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper) for His Holiness information and prayers. On the day that the Late Vice President passed away, a delegation from the Jamaat headed by the Amir joined other religious leaders, Cabinet Ministers and some members of National Assembly at the residence of the Late Vice President to convey our condolences and sympathy to the family. We also visited the State House in Banjul on Friday 20th January 2023 to sign the Book of Condolence opened for the Late Vice President. On Monday 23rd January 2023, a delegation of the Jamaat was at the National Assembly for the laying of State and official eulogies of the Late Vice President. The delegation joined other moaners at Banjulingding for the Funeral and burial of Late Vice President His Excellency Alieu Badara Joof on the same day.

Late Vice President was a National Asset. He is a simple, humble, sincere, honest, hardworking and wonderful person. He was a pioneer teacher at Nusrat High School, was a close friend to former Principals, teachers and students of Nusrat High School and a close friend to the Amirs of the Jamaat. He also met the Late Khalifa of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad Khalifatul Masih IV(RH) during his visit in The Gambia in January 1988. The products/students of Late Vice President HE Alieu Badara Joof are found in all Government Ministries, Departments, other offices within the Gambia and abroad. The knowledge that he imparted to all his former students and the various people he met will by the grace of Allah Almighty serve as a continuous charity for him.

Late Vice President Joof has served in various capacities in the public service and steadily rose through the ranks in his career as Assistant Secretary, Senior Assistant Secretary, Principal Assistant Secretary and Permanent Secretary. He served at various ministries in these capacities, notably MoBSE, Youth and Sports, Office of the President, Finance, Agriculture and Local Government and Lands. The Late Vice President has served as World Bank Director for West and Central Africa for over a decade before stepping down to take up appointment as Minister of Higher Education Research Science and Technology in his home country. He held this ministerial portfolio from February 2019 to 4th May 2022.

We pray that Allah Almighty will immensely reward him for his sacrifices and services he carried out for the Nation and the world at large during his lifetime. We wish to commend Your Excellency President Adama Barrow, your Government and the people of the Gambia for the wonderful and honourable send-off accorded to the late Vice President His Excellency Alieu Badara Joof which will remain in the memories of the citizens and the annals of our history for eternity.

On behalf of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat The Gambia and my own humble behalf, I wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Your Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of The Republic of The Gambia, entire Cabinet, Joof Family, Sonko family, relatives, Nusrat High School family and Friends of Late Vice President, H E Alieu Badara Joof and the entire nation and beyond.

We pray that may Allah Almighty bless him with the loftiest place in the Jannah and bless his family with the strength to bear this sad and great lose. May God Almighty continue to shower His infinite favours and bounties upon us all. Ameen.

Wassalam

Yours Sincerely

Baba F. Trawally Amir