Ambassador salutes Gambia, Bissau relations at 51st independence anniversary

By Amadou Jadama

The Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Luis Domingos Camara de Barros, has extolled President Adama Barrow and the government of The Gambia for creating a very conducive and comfortable environment for Guinea Bissau citizens residing in the country.

Ambassador Barros who also mentioned and praised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, was speaking Friday evening at the Kombo Beach Hotel during celebrations marking 51 years of Guinea Bissau’s independence. The event also coincided with the centenary of the revolutionary leader Amilcar Cabral, who was one of the founding fathers of Guinea Bissau.

Cabral was born on 12 September in 1924 in Guinea Bissau.

The ambassador said Guinea Bissau had faced many challenges at the beginning of it’s independence including the trauma of war during the liberation struggle and difficulties in national reconstruction and development aspirations.

“But today, our country is a proud nation of over two million people and a major sub regional player in almost every domain and remaining steadfast to the values that unite the nation.

“The last four years have been especially notable in terms of preservation of democracy, the individual freedoms enshrined in our constitution, equal opportunities for all Guinean citizens, infrastructure programs along with administrative and economic reforms that drive, economic growth in the coming years. With this new dynamic, we encourage everyone to visit Guinea Bissau to witness the kind of changes taking place in the country, “he said.

Ambassador Barros said this year also marks the fifty years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Gambia and Guinea Bissau marked by mutual trust and close collaboration through exchange of high-level official visits.

The event was attended by Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, Tourism Minister Abdoulie Jobe and other dignitaries.