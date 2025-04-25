The forgotten legacy of Gambian icons

- Advertisement -

By Malik Kah

There are moments in life when the soul aligns with nostalgia — perhaps it’s the tranquility of a long Easter break, or the haunting echoes of a melody from the past. Today, it was the Super Eagles Band that took me there. A band born from a small West African nation, but whose sound carried across borders and generations. From the Super Eagles to Ifang Bondi, their evolution was more than a musical transformation — it was a cultural revolution. Yet, as the melodies faded into the quiet hum of modern life, a question lingered: Where is their recognition today? The other day I heard a young man, Barhama, singing their melodious tunes, it reminded me of what we had and how much we have let go and lost it in the wilderness of carelessness.

The Gambia, like many postcolonial nations, is rich with untold stories — legacies that remain trapped in the grooves of forgotten vinyl records and the fading memories of elders. The Super Eagles didn’t just make music; they redefined it. They blended traditional sounds with Afrobeat, funk, and soul, pushing creative boundaries while proudly waving the flag of cultural identity. In an era when global recognition for African talent was rare, they stood tall.

There were the likes of Pap Touray, Edu Gomez, Senemi — visionaries who laid the groundwork for what would later become the musical heartbeat of a nation. Malang Gassama, a name many might not even recognise today, once played percussion for ABBA, at the height of their fame. That’s not just participation —it’s historical presence on the world stage.

And yet, we have no streets named after them. No museums, no statues, no music academies that bear their names. Not even a national day to recognise what they’ve given us. Their achievements, their passion, and their struggles are swept under the ever-moving tide of “what’s next?”, as we rush to idolise contemporary stars and foreign icons, forgetting those who walked so others could run.

It speaks of a broader cultural amnesia, a detachment from our roots, and a failure to invest in our own narrative. When we do not honour our pioneers, we send a message to the next generation — that greatness will be forgotten, that legacy is fleeting, and that only imported recognition matters.

It begins with education: integrating the stories of our artists, musicians, and thinkers into our curricula. It continues with infrastructure: street names, cultural centres, music festivals, and national archives that preserve and promote our own. It is sealed with community pride — passing down the music, the stories, and the values that these heroes embodied.

Let us not wait for time or foreign voices to validate our history. Let us raise monuments in music, in memory, and in message. Let us celebrate the Super Eagles, Ifang Bondi, and the countless others who shaped the soundscape of our nation — and, in doing so, shaped us.

Because if we don’t remember them, who will? Tthey will naturally be forgotten in the dustbin of history!