GMC’s Mai Fatty clarifies ‘do or die’ comment on Barrow’s victory in 2026 

By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress, Mai Ahmad Fatty, has insisted he stands by remarks made at a recent political meeting at State House, that President Adama Barrow’s re-election for presidency in 2026 is a matter of “do or die”.

The former interior minister, whose GMC party went into alliance with the governing NPP, is also under fire from supporters of the opposition UDP who accused him of saying he would rather fight to death than to see the party win the 2026 presidential election.

The furore spawned by the comment prompted a press conference yesterday in which Mr Fatty clarified the matter. When asked about the statement, Fatty replied tensely that he stands by his comments and has no regrets over them.

“I addressed that meeting in Mandinka and people who understand the Mandinka language would know what I meant. Yes, I was the one who equates President Barrow’s 2026 victory as a matter of must. And I stand by these remarks and I will repeat them here today. But it saddens me to see people who are Mandinkas twisting these words out of context. I have said those words in the context of Mandinka innuendoes and idioms and it is normal for one to say he would rather prefer death than see something happen. Even in the English language people use the term ‘over my dead body’ but it will never be over your dead body because when death comes, you run away. So let’s stop envy and hypocrisy. We all know our local dialects are very rich so you don’t take people’s words when you find them unfavourable to you or your political party and twist them to create fitna (discord) in the country. That is not my way of politics,” Fatty said.