Assembly erupts into chaos after speaker ejects UDP lawmaker

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Proceedings at the National Assembly stopped for about an hour after opposition lawmaker Sulayman Saho was ordered to leave the parliament following a clash with Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta who accused him of disruption.

Speaker Jatta said Saho acted in a “disorderly manner” and has “persistently and willfully obstructed” the business of the assembly before asking him to immediately leave the chambers.

- Advertisement -

The brawl erupted after Sabach Sanjal representative, Babou Ceesay, asked the Speaker to bring Saho to order who he said was “making so much noise”. Speaker Jatta accepted Ceesay’s request and asked Saho to stay “quiet and calm” .

In response Saho said Ceesay who asked the Speaker to bring him to order was himself making noise to the extent of beating up his table. He told the Speaker: “If you want me to be calm you have to be fair with me and treat me equal [sic].”

Speaker Jatta was infuriated. He told Saho that the rule in parliament is that when other members are talking everyone should be silent. “I can act on you. You must respect this seat. Sit down! And if you are fed up you go out. But I will not tolerate this from you,” Jatta fumed.

- Advertisement -

NAM Saho interjected and could be heard making his counter-arguments to the Speaker.

The Speaker charged: “Don’t talk until I give you the order to talk.” But Saho refused to take his seat while continuing with his argument. Speaker Jatta charged again: “Honourable Member, please be quiet. You must learn to discipline yourself. You cannot be shouting at me. If you misbehave again, I will send you out.”

NAM Saho eventually took his seat but the Speaker was heard telling one of his parliamentary aides to give him the relevant standing order because he was ready to send the lawmaker out of the chambers.

After several minutes, the Speaker announced that as per the provisions of the standing orders he was ordering Saho to leave the Assembly but Saho refused to vacate his seat.

The Speaker then called the attention of the sergeant-at-arms, the officer responsible for maintaining order in the parliament to escort NAM Saho out.

Tensions flared as the sergeant approached Saho to ask him to comply with the Speaker’s order to vacate the assembly. Several other NAMs camped around him to show solidarity. Other lawmakers were seen involved in a scramble with the officers while others were blocking the way with chairs.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get the lawmaker out, the Speaker in a raised voice ordered: “Sergeant-at-arms please get him out or go and get reinforcement.” The Speaker also asked other NAMs trooped around Saho to take their seats but they refused.

The sergeant-at-arms left the chambers to get reinforcement and soon came with two paramilitary police officers but the officers were prevented from reaching Saho who was surrounded by opposition and independent lawmakers. As tension intensified, the officers left the chambers unable to eject the lawmaker. Lawmakers from both sides and other parliamentary staff were seen engaging Saho to leave.

The sergeant-at-arms rushed to the Speaker to purportedly inform him of his inability in carrying out his order.

After repeated disruptions and oral fisticuffs, Saho eventually left the chambers on his own.

He was escorted out by several NAMs including the minority leader Alagie Darboe, Bakau’s Assan Touray, Latrikunda’s Yahya Sanyang, Lower Baddibu’s Kemo Gassama and Brikama South’s Lamin Sanneh.

Following these a number of opposition lawmakers marched out of the Assembly to show solidarity with their colleague.

Central Baddibu lawmaker Saho and Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta have clashed on several occasions in parliament. Before this one, they had a major clash in 2022 when Saho called for President Barrow to be summoned to appear and respond to questions from members on his state of the nation address.