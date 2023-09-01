BAC chairman Darboe’s sedition case returns

By Aisha Tamba

After nearly two years in limbo, the sedition trial of Yankuba Darboe, the chairman of Brikama Area Council, yesterday returned at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court.

According to the indictment, Mr. Darboe, in February 2021 at Serious Crime Office in Banjul uttered seditious words against the president and the administration of justice of The Gambia by saying “We will not go to any f**king court on this case anymore, if they want, let them take us to Mile-2 and we will remain there until sanity comes back to this country. Barrow is a stupid and clueless dictator.”

The charge said this act was calculated to bring hatred, contempt or disaffection against the president.

Darboe pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial before Magistrate ML Thomasi was yesterday set for the defense to open its case, however, the counsel for the defense L S Camara applied for an adjournment on the ground that the counsel who was handling the case when it first started is away and the file has just been brought to his attention. “In all honesty, I need to familiarise myself with what transpired at the prosecution stage and the evidence that was produced before this court,” he said,

Commissioner Sanneh, representing the IGP, did not object to the application and presiding Magistrate ML Thomasi granted the application.

The case was adjourned to 7 September.