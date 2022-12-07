Banjul African Ulama conference connects continent on peace and tolerance

By Lamin Cham

The Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Center hosted its first big international confab yesterday with 81 official delegates and hundreds of invitees mainly Islamic leaders and scholars converging to take part in the African religious ministers and Ulama conference.

President Adama Barrow and special guest Muslim World League Secretary General HE Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa

were at hand as delegates from across Africa met to discuss among other things the need for unity, harmony and tolerance.

The meeting is also called to clear misconceptions and to allow acceptance of each other no matter what the difference.

It is organised by the Gambia government and the World Muslim League.

After a glamorous opening ceremony, the participants broke into groups to continue exploring the various thematic areas outlined in the event’s programme. Earlier the summit adopted the Makkah Declaration (2019) also known as the Charter of Makkah, a document endorsed on 28 May 2019 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Its creation was largely conceived and realized by the Muslim World League and it was presented by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to create a pan-Islamic set of principles that supported anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, and legislation against hate and violence.