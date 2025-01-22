Bar Association calls for restoration of magistrates’ orderlies

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Bar Association (GBA) has expressed support for magistrates’ who decided not to sit in court following the withdrawal of their orderlies.

The decision stemmed from concerns over safety and operational efficiency, after police withdrew their orderlies.

The GBA said the absence of orderlies impacts the magistrates’ ability to perform their duties effectively.

“We fully support the decision of the magistrates not to sit in court until such time that their security is guaranteed,” GBA said in a statement shared with The Standard.

The Gambia Bar Association also called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate the police orderlies assigned to the magistrates’ or provide alternative arrangement to afford them the needed security, and to ensure that the integrity of the judicial process is not compromised.

“We remain committed to promoting the independence of the judiciary and upholding the rule of law.”

The GBA argued that the safety and security of magistrates’ as judicial officers, is non-negotiable and should remain a priority.

“Chapter 8 Section 120 (4) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia 1997 provides thus: “The Government and all departments and agencies of the Government shall accord such assistance to the Courts as the courts may reasonably require to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness”.

“The police orderlies have long provided personal security to magistrates’ and their presence in court ensures a secure environment conducive for the magistrates’ to preside over cases and make impartial decisions. The lack of security therefore leaves magistrates’ vulnerable to potential threats of attack and intimidation, making it impossible for them to perform their judicial functions safely and effectively.”