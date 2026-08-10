Barrow fires back at opposition over roads criticism

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By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow has hit back at opposition critics who have downplayed his government’s road projects, challenging them to show Gambians what they have done for the country.

Barrow made these remarks on Saturday while laying the foundation stone for a 255km road project in the North Bank Region.

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Barrow dismissed the criticism levelled against his road building as baseless and accused his critics of being afraid of him.

He said opposition figures have been visiting the region and telling people they want to rule the country, but he challenged them to tell the people their achievements.

“What are they doing for the country? If they want to rule the country, they have to do something. They cannot be all talk and no action. Let them do things so that people can see,” he said.

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Barrow defended his government’s record, saying his administration has delivered tangible projects that Gambians can see.

The president said the 255km road project will improve access to markets for farmers, reduce post-harvest losses and create better opportunities for communities across the North Bank Region.

According to Barrow, the roads will also strengthen trade and commerce, create jobs and improve access to schools and health facilities.