Barrow visits projects, holds meetings in North Bank

President Adama Barrow started Day One of the 2024 Meet the People Tour in the North Bank Monday with a brief stop to check on the ongoing construction of a modern police station in Essau where he received briefing on the state of the project.

Facilities in the project include a traffic unit, and interview room, amongst others.

The Gambian leader thanked partners and demonstrated his will to continue supporting development projects.

The UN System Representative Mr Karl Frédérick Paul, applauded President Barrow for his great leadership in peace building. He further thanked the community for donating the land for the construction of the police station.

The project is funded by UNDP in partnership with The Gambia Police Force and is set to be completed by the end of December.

Upon completion, the building will provide The Gambia Police Force with modern facilities and mitigate crime rates in the community.

The President then proceeded to inspect the Hakalang road in Nuimi, 33 kilometres of which is now completed.

Upon arrival, the contractor demonstrated laying of asphalt concrete on the road for safety, durability, rapid construction and maintenance.

President Barrow and his entourage departed to the first general meeting at Bantanding Wollof, where he received a warm welcome from the community.

The president was praised by the speakers for his development projects across the country.

Sefo Alpha Mariam Khan applauded the president for improving health, infrastructure, education and the living conditions of farmers.

He further appealed to the president to extend the road and electricity and boost agriculture.

In response to their pleas, President Barrow promised that their requests would be considered in line with the National Development Plan, adding that he would continue to serve the people of The Gambia.

Source: State House