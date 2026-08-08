Caliph’s spokesman: Magal’s economic impacton Senegal estimated at 630 billion CFA francs

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The spokesperson for the Mouride Caliph General, Serigne Bassirou Abdou Khadre Mbacké, highlighted the significant contribution of the Grand Magal of Touba to the national economy. Based on a study conducted by academics and experts, he indicated that the expenditures generated by the 2026 edition of this religious event are estimated at nearly 630 billion CFA francs, while also calling for strategic thinking on how to leverage this economic potential.

Speaking on Iradio, Serigne Bassirou Abdou Khadre Mbacké explained that this assessment was carried out by professors from the universities of Bambey, Dakar, and Touba, in collaboration with several experts. According to him, the researchers deliberately lowered some of the assumptions used in their calculations in order to arrive at a more conservative and realistic estimate.

“What was estimated at 300,000 CFA francs has been reduced to 200,000, and what was estimated at 200,000 CFA francs has been reduced to 100,000 CFA francs,” he explained, emphasising that, despite this conservative approach, the economic impact of the Magal could, according to some projections, reach 1 trillion CFA francs.

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The spokesperson recalled that the 2025 edition of the Magal had already generated, according to a previous study, approximately 250 billion CFA francs injected into the national economy. The increase observed this year illustrates, he said, the growing economic and social significance of this event.

Beyond the figures, Serigne Bassirou Abdou Khadre Mbacké advocated for better anticipation of the challenges related to organising the Magal. He specifically called on the authorities and stakeholders to develop a long-term vision to improve the capacity of the city of Touba to host such gatherings and to better capitalise on the economic benefits of this religious event.

“We really need to think about the organisation and consider, within the next ten years, how the city can accommodate all these people. It is important to give greater importance to this Magal event,” he stated.

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