Grand Magal road death toll rises to 21

- Advertisement -

Road accidents linked to Senegal’s Grand Magal pilgrimage have claimed 21 lives since the National Fire Brigade launched its emergency operation on 28th July, up from 12 fatalities reported over the weekend.

The brigade said on Sunday, 2nd August, it had responded to 309 emergencies, assisting 503 people. Of these, 221 were road accidents involving 451 people, with 21 deaths recorded. A total of 563 firefighters and 91 emergency and support vehicles were deployed to provide rescue, firefighting and medical services during the pilgrimage.

The Grand Magal, one of Senegal’s largest religious gatherings, took place on Sunday in the central city of Touba, with organisers expecting more than six million pilgrims and visitors.

- Advertisement -

437 organisations, 346 mayors join Diomaye’s Kiiraay Republican Patriots party

At the launch ceremony for Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s new political party, named “Kiiraay Republican Patriots” on Saturday, Aminata Touré, supervisor of the Diomaye President Coalition, announced significant new members. According to the former prime minister now high representative of the president, more than 437 organisations, parties, and movements, and 346 mayors from across the country have joined forces with President Faye to create the new party.”We want a strong party based on unity and the interests of the party and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. This will help us find solutions that will allow us to win the upcoming elections,” declared Touré. The coalition supervisor also set ambitious electoral goals: “We would like the party to win a majority of municipalities in the 2027 local elections. We want 80% of the municipalities in this country to fall into the party’s hands,” she said.

PressAfrik

Deputy sues Ziguinchor mayor for defamation

The current mayor of Ziguinchor, Djibril Sonko, is facing a defamation lawsuit. According to the daily newspaper L’Observateur, Taïbou Diédhiou, a former deputy mayor, has filed a direct summons with the local public prosecutor against Djibril Sonko, accusing him of making claims that he is involved in land grabbing. “I demand a public apology from Mayor Djibril Sonko as soon as possible. The statements he made against me are indeed very serious. Otherwise, I will pursue the legal proceedings I have initiated to the end,” the plaintiff warned, according to the newspaper.

- Advertisement -

Welder found dead by hanging in his room

The tragedy occurred in the village of Khalmbane, in the commune of Thiolom Fall, Kébémer department in the Louga region in northwest Senegal. A 30-year-old metal welder, identified as Fallou Sall, was found hanged in his room on Saturday morning. According to initial reports, the young man took his own life. Alerted, fire fighters arrived at the scene and removed the body. The remains were taken into custody, and an investigation has been opened by the Sagatta village gendarmerie brigade to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy. The reason for this the apparent suicide remained unknown by the time we went to press.