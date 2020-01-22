CDS Bargie finally starts diplomatic job

By Omar Bah

Former CDS Ousman Bargie has finally gone to China to take up his diplomatic posting, as a Defense attaché to The Gambia’s Embassy after waiting for nearly two years, foreign ministry communication officer Saikou Ceesay confirmed to The Standard yesterday.

Bargie, who was the head of the army during Gambia’s 2016 post election dispute, is now a full-time staffer of Gambia’s Foreign Service.

He was initially lined up to serve in Cuba, but for some unknown reasons, he never went but remained on the Foreign Ministry’s waiting list for over two years.

Bargie is going to be in charge of the nation’s Defense issues at The Gambian Embassy in China.