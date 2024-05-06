Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visas for diplomatic passport holders

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia and Azerbaijan have announced visa waivers for diplomatic passport holders.

The agreement was announced following a meeting between Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara.

During the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement to waive the visa requirement for diplomatic passport holders between the two countries.

The two also discussed various bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Azerbaijan and The Gambia, despite being geographically distant, have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral relations. In recent diplomatic exchanges, both nations have expressed mutual interest in deepening cooperation across various sectors.

This commitment was underscored by diplomatic discussions between officials from Azerbaijan and Gambia, aimed at exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration.

The diplomatic engagement signals a proactive approach by both countries to strengthen ties and foster closer cooperation for the mutual benefit of their citizens.