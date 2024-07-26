Senegal, Gambia customs meeting opens in Dakar

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, on Wednesday told the 10th Customs Bilateral Meeting between GRA and Senegal customs, that collaboration between nations, particularly in the area of customs administration, is now more important than ever.

The meeting is attended by representatives from various ministries and agencies of both The Gambia and Senegal, including officials from the GPA, Transport Union, Chamber of Commerce, the Gambia High Commission in Dakar, and the Senegalo-Gambia Secretariat.

- Advertisement -

“We face new challenges, such as the evolving nature of trade and the increasing sophistication of smuggling activities,” CG Darboe said.

He said fostering good bilateral relations between customs administors is not just beneficial but essential.

“The efficient movement of goods and services across borders is crucial for economic growth and regional integration. By working together, we can ensure a smooth flow of trade, protect our borders, and collaboratively work together to combat smuggling and other customs offences,” Mr Darboe said.

- Advertisement -

He said the two customs authorities are fortunate to have a strong foundation in the form of an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“This MoU outlines the rules, principles and procedures that guide our cooperation. I urge both delegations to remain committed to the principles enshrined in this MoU. Since the signing of this MoU, several challenges have arisen over the years that have hindered cross border trade, particularly transit trade, between the two countries and third countries. Most of these challenges are expressed in the recommendations of the 9th Bilateral meeting,” he added.

CG Darboe urged the two delegations to review the recommendations of the 9th Bilateral meeting in order to identify the action points, discuss them with an open mind and prescribe innovative but workable solutions.

“The leadership of both the Senegalese Customs Administration and Gambia Revenue Authority are fully committed to implementing the recommendations that will arise from this meeting. Myself and Dr Mbaye Ndiaye have expressed our commitment to implement the recommendations of this meeting. I am confident that through open and honest discussions, we will find innovative and effective solutions to the challenges we face,” he stated.

He urged both delegations to approach the meeting with an open mind and with a commitment to finding workable solutions to improve the economic well-being of the citizens of the two countries.

“The economic integration of Africa is a dream we all share as parties to the AfCFTA. However, this dream cannot be realised if countries with such deep historical, social and economic ties, like The Gambia and Senegal remain divided in their economic approach. By streamlining trade procedures and fostering closer economic cooperation, we can serve as a model for the rest of the continent, paving the way for a more integrated and prosperous Africa,” he said.

Dr Mbaye Ndiaye, the Director General of Senegalese Customs, extended a warm welcome to the Gambian delegates, highlighting the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the bilateral agreements between the two countries.