Portuguese national, others arrested in possession of cocaine and various prohibited drugs

Press release

45 year old Saico Umaru Balde, a Portuguese residing at Wulinkama was arrested by Kanifing DLEAG station on the 21st July 2024 at around 23:50 hours onwards with (3) blocks of suspected cocaine which is concealed in transparent nylon bag and a multi-color nylon bag respectively.

34 year old Manjarra Fatty a resident of Faraba Bantang and a driver by profession was arrested by joint operation on the 20th July 2024 at around 17:50 hours GMT onwards with (2) pills of ecstasy and a live round which is concealed in transparent nylon bag and a blue paper respectively.

Sainey Manneh a resident of Tujereng and a student was arrested by Barra DLEAG station at Barra Ferry Terminal on the 21st July 2024 at around 18:30 hours GMT onwards with (1) bundle of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement paper and placed inside a black school bag.

17 year old Alleged Child Offender (ACO) a resident of Brikama was arrested by Barra DLEAG station at Ferry terminal on the 22nd July 2024 at around 18:35 hours GMT onwards with (4) bundles of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement papers and placed inside dark blue school bag respectively.

Cherno Jallow a Sierra Leonean residing at Brikama by Brikama DLEAG station on the 19th July 2024 at around 9:00 hours GMT onwards with (122) wraps of suspected kush which is concealed in white papers and medical sachets respectively.

26 year old Musa Ceesay a resident of Salaji and a businessman by profession was arrested by Kanifing DLEAG station at Brusubi on the 18th July 2024 at around 19:37 hours GMT onwards with (50) pills of ecstasy which concealed in transparent nylon bag and placed inside trousers pocket.

29 year old Ebrima Gassama a businessman and 26 year old Omar Janneh both resident of Kotu were arrested by Kanifing DLEAG station at Tipper garage on the 18th July 2024 at around 21:15 hours GMT onwards with (250) pills of ecstasy which is concealed in transparent nylon bag respectively.

29 year old Ebrima Gassama a resident of Kotu was arrested by Kanifing DLEAG station at Kotu on the 18th July 2024 at around 22:08 hours GMT onwards with (122) pills of ecstasy which is concealed in transparent nylon bag.

29 year old Muhammed Jawla a resident of Farafenni was arrested by Farafenni DLEAG on the 20th July 2024 at around 01:44 hours GMT onwards with (10) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white papers and inside a transparent nylon bag.

25 year old Ebrima K. Saho a resident of Latri Kunda Sabiji was arrested by Brusubi DLEAG station on the 20th July 2024 at around 9:22 hours GMT onwards with (48) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, (12) pieces of suspected cannabis resin (hashish), (17) wraps of suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk) and (4) wraps of Molly respectively which are concealed in white papers, nylon bag, black nylon bag and medical sachet respectively.

19 year old Matarr Saye a resident of Pipeline and a mechanic by profession was arrested by Serrekunda DLEAG station on the 19th July 2024 at around 20:00 hours GMT onwards with (14) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white papers.

25 year old Alagie Bojang a resident of Farato and an electrician by profession was arrested by Serrekunda DLEAG station on the 19th July 2024 at around 20:40 hours GMT onwards with (15) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white papers and placed inside a yellow nylon bag respectively.

16 year old Allege Child Offender Conakry Guinean residing at Manjai Kunda was arrested by Manjai DLEAG station on the 20th July 2024 at around 13:30 hours GMT onwards with (35) wraps of suspected kush which is concealed in white paper and inside a medical sachets.

24 year old Adama Bah, 29 year old Abdoulie Fatty, 26 year old Ebrima Wally and 27 year old Mafugi Sanyang all resident of Faraba Bantang were arrested by joint operation task force for obstruction of officers in due execution of their duties.

All the suspects are currently in custody while further investigations continue.