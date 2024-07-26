PSC commences outreach to executive coordinators, regional governors offices

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B. Darboe

Information Officer, MoPS

The Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday July 24, 2024 commenced a one-week country-wide outreach program to offices of Executive Coordinators and Regional Governors.

- Advertisement -

The Commission’s first engagement commenced on Wednesday at the office of the Banjul City Executive Coordinator’s where the PSC delegation led by its Chairman, Mr. Baboucarr Suwareh briefed the meeting about the purpose of their visit.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Baboucarr Suwareh informed the Banjul City Executive Coordinator, Ebrima Jawo and team that the main objective of the outreach is to establish first-hand information on pertinent issues affecting public servants and the operations of institutions/sectors that would require Commission’s involvement to address the situation.

To achieve this task, Chairman Suwareh added, requires an outreach program to establish issues or constraints affecting or confronting public service institutions and the support they would require from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

- Advertisement -

According to Chairman Suwareh, their meeting with the Banjul City Executive Coordinator was to establish how sector heads are managing public institutions and he expressed his profound gratitude to the Executive Coordinator for setting up of his office within a short period of time.

“Setting up of your office on time was a great achievement. But what your office should also do is to set-up City Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) because this is the committee that will make your work easy,” PSC Suwareh advised Banjul City Executive Coordinator.

For his part, Banjul City Executive Coordinator, Ebrima Jawo on behalf of his staff expressed gratitude to PSC chairman and team for visiting his office and had opened discussing about his office work among others.

According to Coordinator Jawo, his office’s mandate is to serve as the principal representative of the President and Central Government, responsible for coordinating all central government projects and programs in the City of Banjul and responsible for contacting other government institutions within the city in relations to issues of public interest.

Jawo highlighted some of the achievements his office registered since he tookover in November 2023, key among were the visiting of some government institutions, organising football tournament among city youths, regional people dialogue, interface with the various city communities about his office’s roles and responsibilities among others.