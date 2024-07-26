Solidarity from friends around the world will participatein celebrations in Cuba for National Rebellion Day

- Advertisement -

Havana, July 24 (Prensa Latina) More than a hundred friends and groups in solidarity with Cuba will be present at the celebrations that will take place on the Caribbean island this July 26, on the occasion of National Rebellion Day.

Visitors will participate in the national event for this important historical date, which will be held in the central province of Sancti Spíritus.

It is also expected that during his stay in the largest of the Antilles, a meeting will be held with members of the José Martí European brigade of voluntary work and solidarity with Cuba, and the Juan Rius Rivera, from Puerto Rico.



Likewise, the friends will participate in a political-cultural gala that will pay tribute to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

These days, various activities are carried out inside and outside the island to remember the events of July 26, 1953, when a group of young members of the so-called Centennial Generation attacked the Moncada barracks, in Santiago de Cuba, and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Bayamo, in the eastern region of the country.

Although on that date they could not achieve their objective of calling for an insurrection against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958), the feat inspired a little more than three year later to resume the armed struggle until reaching the definitive revolutionary triumph on 1 January 1959.