Fifa referee instructors course ends

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Tuesday concluded a four-day intensive Referee Instructors Course for technical and physical fitness program at the National Technical Training Center in Old Yundum.

Deputising for the GFF President, fourth Vice President of the GFF, Sainabou Cham, congratulated the participants for their dedication and hard work. She highlighted the Federation’s commitment to capacity building, referencing the CARMS project as a priority in Football House’s strategic development. Ms Cham, expressed gratitude to Fifa and the instructors for the support, while assuring them of the GFF’s continued collaborations. She further expressed delight in seeing the inclusion of women in the program, recognizing the importance of women in football.

Mohamed Houssien Ali, Physical Fitness Instructor, thanked the GFF for the support during the training course and praised the Federation for the hospitality accorded while urging the assessors to learn from Bakary Papa Gassama’s successes in world football.

Local instructor Dickory Jawo and participant Nfally Jarju thanked the federation and promised to apply their knowledge into practice.

The event concluded with a presentation of certificates. In attendance was GFF Finance Director and acting General Secretary Mr Kemo Ceesay.

GFF