FA CUP PRELIMINARIES START FRIDAY 

The draw for the preliminaries of the Gambia Football Federation men’s FA Cup championship was conducted yesterday.

In total all the 34 league clubs across the first and second divisions will take part beginning with a preliminary round of matches amongst the four bottom place clubs in Division Two who will battle for the two spots that will take them to the Round of 32.

This preliminary round kicks off on Friday 11 April with Essau United taking on Latrikunda United at the Soma Mini Stadium while Waa Banjul meets Serekunda FC at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori the same day.

Once the two places are confirmed, the full knockout draw will be conducted among the 32 reaming teams.