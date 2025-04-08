EX-PPP LEADER ‘DISAPPOINTED’ WITH IEC OVER DECISION TO RECOGNISE RIVAL GROUP

- Advertisement -

Following the declaration by the Independent Electoral Commission IEC recognising the Ousman Madikay Faal-led executive as the leaders of the People’s Progressive Party PPP, the former executive committee led by Kebba Jalllow has reacted with disappointment over the decision and went on to question the impartiality of the commission.

Mr Jallow’s group had challenged the legitimacy of the congress that elected Faal’s executive claiming all those elected at the congress have violated the party’s rules that rendered their election null and void. An internal electoral body within the party backed Mr Jallow’s side’s position but Faal said that body was handpicked by Jallow,

The IEC which witnessed the congress, said it only recognises the executive of Faal and his colleagues as the legitimate PPP leadership. “The IEC recognises the outcome of the PPP’s elective congress during which Mr. Ousman Madikay Faal, as elected Secretary General and Party Leader of the People’s Progressive Party,” the election body had written to Mr Faal.

However in a lengthy reaction to the IEC, Kebba Jallow leading his group, accused the national election body of bias in handling the electoral process of the PPP and overall handling of political party congresses .

“The IEC’s handling of this matter has not only compromised the democratic integrity of the PPP but has also severely damaged public trust in the Commission’s neutrality and competence”, the group said, while cataloguing a series of ‘lapses’ they said undermined the integrity of the PPP electoral process.

It demanded IEC to immediately suspend its recognition of Faal’s executive ‘pending a transparent independent review of the grievances raised.’

The group further urged the IEC to facilitate constructive dialogue and support a mediated process between both factions to ensure a resolution that is consistent with the PPP’s constitution and democratic norms.

It also called on the IEC to adopt and apply uniform criteria for congress extensions and internal dispute resolutions across all political parties to ensure fairness and eliminate any perception of bias.