MINTEH BANGS FIRST GOAL FOR BRIGHTON

Brighton defeated J1 League side Kashima Antlers 5-1 in Japan with new signings Yankuba Minteh and Amario Cozier-Duberry among the scorers.

The wingers, signed respectively from Newcastle and Arsenal, wasted no time in impressing new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Minteh, 20, beat two defenders from a James Milner pass to slot Brighton into a 15th minute lead.

Cozier-Duberry — one of ten outfield changes made by Hurzeler for the second half in Tokyo — struck twice in the space of 11 minutes. The 19-year-old cut inside to bend in a left-foot shot from 15 yards in the 63rd minute and produced a similar finish after a mistake by a Kashima defender.

Jeremy Sarmiento and Yasin Ayari were Brighton’s other goal scorers in the 51st and 54th minutes.

Former Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer, another of the summer signings, is nearing a full recovery from the injury which ruled him out of the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.

Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour, a transfer target for Napoli, is part of the squad in Japan but did not feature.