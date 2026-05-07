Experts validate Gamren needs assessment report

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By Fatou Gassama

Education and research stakeholders convened last week at African Princess Hotel to validate the Gamren Needs Assessment Report, locking in priorities for The Gambia’s first national Research and Education Network.

The workshop drew experts, government officials, and development partners to scrutinise findings, confirm data accuracy, and agree on the technical and governance framework that will drive Gamren’s rollout.

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Gamren officials opened by stressing one point: this network will not work without real stakeholder ownership.

“Inclusion is not optional,” one official said. “It is the foundation.”

Dr Memba Hydara of the University of The Gambia said expectations are high. “This project must deliver real gains in research and innovation. The assessment gives us the blueprint for infrastructure, governance, and services. We thank the Ministry of Higher Education, the World Bank, and all partners, but now we implement.”

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Michael Fianko, Director of International Business and Technology at Bahamus Limited, called the session critical.

“We triangulated data from every institution we visited. The design we propose must be fit for purpose. Today we agree on a model that gives Gambians a world-class research and education network, not a copy-paste.”

Felicia Rosamond Mendy, Social Safeguards Specialist for the WARDIP project, was direct: “Robust research networks are essential for innovation, knowledge sharing, and human capital. This workshop exists to hold the consultant to account. Stakeholders must confirm these findings align with national priorities.”

Mendy added that WARDIP’s role goes beyond financing. “We are committed to funding, but also to ensuring delivery is practical, implementable, and sustainable. Today we test two things: Is the data accurate? Is the technical design feasible for The Gambia?”

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Dr Samba Sowe, said Gamren is now a strategic priority tied directly to the national development agenda.

“We are here to strengthen digital transformation, boost research and innovation, and expand equitable access to higher education resources,” Sowe said. “Over these two days, we validate three things: alignment with national context, sound governance structures, and a technical design that can scale to all beneficiary institutions.”

Sowe confirmed the Ministry will provide policy guidance and strategic oversight. “The proposed governance structures match our policy direction, but we put them to stakeholders for review. Sustainability and financial models are already in the report after consultation with the technical committee.”

He said the existing technical committee will be expanded to include all sector actors. “Implementation will be phased. We have 90% of the data on UTG productivity. Expansion to other public and private institutions, including R&D centers, comes next.”

Organisers said the workshop marks the pivot from assessment to action. Stakeholders ended with a clear commitment: implement the report’s recommendations, together.