‘NPP SHOULD BE WARY OF ALLEGATIONS OVER VOTER REGISTRATION’

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By Omar Bah

The National Reconciliation Party (NRP) National Assembly Member for Niamina Dankunku Samba Jallow has warned the ruling National Peoples Party to be mindful of condoning or attempting to take part in registering foreigners and minors, as alleged by the opposition in the current voter registration exercise.

Speaking to The Standard recently Hon Jallow said he is very worried about the consequences of NPP’s alleged involvement in any electoral malpractice because that would play into the hands of the UDP’s allegation of fraud and petition against the 2021 results.

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“I am very concern about the allegations of interference of politicians in the supplementary voter registration and our electoral process. Almost every day you hear allegations of malpractices including attempted registration of foreigners, minors and a proliferation of forged birth certificates. With this kind of environment, we are definitely jeopardising the credibility of the upcoming December presidential election and people should be worried,” the NRP NAM for Niamina Dankunku said.

He said he is worried because there was a legal petition filed by the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) against the IEC and the NPP following the 2021 elections.

“It was rather unfortunate that the petition could not be heard due to some technicalities and that came as a big relief for the ruling NPP Grand Coalition because we were not sure about the evidences that they have. This is why I think we should be extra careful this time to avoid justifying the petition against us in 2021,” he warned.

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He added that until today, the NPP Coalition cannot tell what the UDP petition contains.

“It could be about the registration of foreigners or minors. We don’t know,” Jallow said.

He urged politicians and political parties especially the UDP and NPP to lead by example to ensure peaceful and credible elections and allow the IEC to do its job independently.

“Let us allow the IEC to do it job and take our grievances to the revising courts,” he said.

Police

The former Minority Leader also blamed the police for refusing to prosecute cases of forged birth certificates when they are reported to them.

“I was surprised that the police refused to pursue cases such as the forging of birth certificates. That is a criminal offence and nothing should stop the police from investigating and prosecuting those cases because criminal cases cannot wait for the revising courts,” he said.

He argued that the country’s electoral process is credible but the interference of politicians during the registration process continues to threaten its credibility.

Also, commenting on the issue, a political activist who prefers to remain anonymous told The Standard: “IEC must audit every registration centre now. The police must arrest anyone caught registering minors or foreigners. If the institutions fail, they become accomplices. The Gambian people will hold them accountable.”