Prison reform is a moral duty, not a policy option — President Barrow

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By Olimatou Coker

President Adama Barrow has said that prison reform is not a bureaucratic checkbox but is a moral responsibility and under his government, it sits at the centre of the national development agenda.

The President’s message was delivered by Defence Minister Baboucarr O Joof during the inauguration of a new six-classroom block at Mile II Central Prison. The event also marked the graduation of inmates from vocational training programmes.

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The classroom block, funded by the Holland MRC Holland Foundation and Insight Training Institute, is part of a wider push to rebuild the prison system around rehabilitation, not just confinement.

“Prison reform is not just government policy. It is a moral responsibility,” Barrow’s statement read. “Under my leadership, prison transformation is a key pillar of our national development agenda. We will align our correctional system with international human rights standards. Our prisons will not be mere places of punishment. They will be institutions where human dignity is respected and preserved.”

“Every individual here is more than your past,” Barrow told inmates. “This government is giving you skills, education, and tools for one reason — to rebuild your lives and contribute meaningfully to society.”

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He said successful rehabilitation means safer communities, restored families, and fewer repeated offenses.

Speaking directly to inmates, Barrow did not soften the message. “I know circumstances differ. The road that brought many of you here was not simple. But your future is still in your hands. Use this opportunity. Take the training. Take the education. Choose discipline. Choose responsibility. Leave here as law-abiding citizens who add value to your families and communities.”

To families of the incarcerated, the President offered no platitudes. “As a parent, I feel the pain of families with loved ones in prison. No parent wants this. But let this be a turning point, not a moment of despair. Let it be transformation with purpose.”

Barrow praised Insight Training Institute, MRC Holland Foundation, and TIKA for backing the initiative. “This is not charity. This is an investment in human potential. It is a foundation for knowledge and a pathway to hope.”

He singled out the inmates who completed training. “Your dedication is inspiring. You have taken a step to rewrite your story. Be proud of that.”

In a direct show of support, the President awarded D10,000 each to 24 inmates who worked on the construction project — D240,000 in total.

Barrow closed with a challenge to the country: “Government cannot do this alone. Partners, communities, individuals — we must build a correctional system that restores lives and strengthens The Gambia.”