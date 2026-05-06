FLUG marks Labour Day 2026 with demands

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

The Federation of Labour Unions of the Gambia (FLUG) used International Labour Day to draw a hard line that workers’ rights are not negotiable, and May 1st is not a party.

FLUG held a press conference Thursday at the GTU Secretariat to lay out demands on wages, social protection, harassment, and child labor. The federation, launched on April 14, 2026, unites all unions under one umbrella to force government action.

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FLUG President Omar Ceesay said: “Our mission is to speak for all workers — formal and informal. We will engage government to deliver good policy, minimum wages, social justice, social protection, child labor enforcement, and an end to sexual harassment. All in line with international labour standards.”

He said Labour Day is not just about match-pass, sports, and dancing. “It is the day we address real challenges, real concerns, and our achievements. Workers are the backbone of development. Investing in workers is investing in the national future.”

Gambia Teachers Union President and FLUG Treasurer Ismaila S Ceesay said the era of empty celebrations is over.

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“For over a century, this day has honoured the sweat and sacrifice of workers. They are the true architects of our nation.”

He announced that FLUG has submitted Resolution FLUGWDR 001 2026 to the Government of The Gambia. “We have moved May Day beyond celebrating. We are taking decisive action.”

He added that all unions in government must come under FLUG. “We advocate together. We fight together. We face the government together. Only then do we force resolutions that improve livelihoods.”

Ceesay put government on notice. “Women in The Gambia face systematic discrimination and sexual harassment at work. Child labour persists in artisanal fishing and agriculture. This violates international law.”

FLUG’s resolution demands: living wage that covers healthcare, education, and housing social protection floor guaranteeing basic income security and essential healthcare for all residents.