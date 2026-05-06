GT Board explores new partnerships to salvage unfinished eco-lodges

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By Sirrah Touray

The Sir Dawda Jawara Eco-Lodge in Barra was meant to showcase Gambia’s eco-tourism future. Instead, it stands half-built, waterlogged, and mired in controversy despite being part of a D72.7 million allocations meant to deliver five tourism sites across the country.

During a site visit to the projects by officials led by Tourism Minister Abdou Jobe, and comprising GTBoard’s new director general Ida Jeng, the assistant project development manager Lamin Bojang was address the failed project.

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“It was a wrong contract,” Bojang said. He further explained that technicians who developed the original concept were sidelined during procurement. “The contract committee, without technical expertise, awarded the contracts,” he lamented.

For his part, the Minister of Tourism Abdou Jobe, referenced a study he commissioned which revealed that the Barra Eco lodge is only 44.4 percent complete. Two others, Kunkiling and Sotuma remain incomplete.

The minister revealed that Gamworks, which reviewed the projects, concluded that the structures at Barra are not structurally sound while its original design also shifted drastically now blocking natural runoff that once flowed to the sea.

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According to the officials, Cabinet has now directed the GT Board to explore ways to generate revenue from the unfinished Barra site, including fencing it and charging visitors. A private investor has also proposed taking over, with plans to divert runoff into reservoirs for reuse in gardens.

GTBoard DG Ida Jeng said the Barra Eco-lodge could have significantly improved tourism infrastructure beyond the traditional coastal hotspots, create community employment and offer travellers an alternative to the Senegambia strip.

She said despite setbacks, GTBoard is now exploring new partnerships with private investors.

“We can run activities here like a restaurant, cultural experiences, even digital engagement,” Lamin Bojang said.

As it tours rural tourism sites, the GTBoard maintains that decentralising tourism remains critical for national development, job creation, and spreading the economic benefits of the industry.