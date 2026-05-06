Cutlass wielding man injures 2 in Brikama

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By Tabora Bojang

A man went on rampage at the Brikama market yesterday slashing people with a cutlass before he was reportedly shot by the police to restrain him.

Though the police spokesperson Modou Musa Sisawo declined to clarify whether the suspect was shot by the police, he confirmed that the suspect had severely injured two people before he was himself injured. The police PRO did not explain how the suspect sustained his injuries.

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“The two victims and suspect are currently at the hospital. At this moment our team is working to establish the facts surrounding the matter. The injuries are very severe and even the suspect was injured in the process,” Sisawo stated.

Asked if he knows how the suspect got injured amid allegations that he was shot by the police, Sisawo replied: “That is yet to be established. So I cannot confirm or deny that he was shot by the police.”