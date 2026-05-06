Gov’t promises to take appropriate action in Omar Badjie’s case

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By Arret Jatta

Government yesterday responded to mounting demands from the Mandinaring community for action over the death of Omar Badjie, by promising to act in line with the findings of the Coroner’s inquest.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice confirmed receipt of the inquest report from the Office of the Chief Justice and said the matter is now under review for possible action.

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The MoJ said it has formally requested the Inspector General of Police to submit the complete case file to enable a “thorough legal review.”

It added that the recommendations of the inquest, including the possible prosecution of police officers implicated, will be “rigorously reviewed,” stressing that appropriate legal action will be taken where evidence supports it.

The statement also acknowledged the level of public concern surrounding the case and urged citizens to remain calm while the legal process takes its course.

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The response came two days after community leaders in Mandinaring issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the immediate prosecution and dismissal of officers linked to Badjie’s death, as well as a public apology and correction of the initial police account.