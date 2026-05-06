2ND INTER-SCHOOL CYCLING COMPETITION HELD TO DRIVE UNITY AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

Tour De Gambia Organisation (TDGO) took over Senegambia’s Kololi Road on Saturday with its 2nd edition of the inter-school cycling competition, turning the sport into a statement on unity, health, and youth development.

Founded in 2024, TDGO exists to force student engagement, cultural awareness, and experiential learning into the centre of education. Saturday’s race did exactly that. Ten schools from Region One showed up to compete.

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Founder Sullay Kanu made the mission plain. “Today is not just a cycling event. It’s a powerful movement for unity, healthy living, youth empowerment, and national development,” he said. “What began as a vision is now a platform. It pulls people from every corner of this country together through cycling and community progress.”

Kanu challenged the student riders directly. “Your discipline and courage inspire this nation. Professional or student, you are ambassadors of resilience, teamwork, and excellence today.” He was blunt about the stakes: “This is not only about competition. It is about character, sportsmanship, and national pride.”

TDGO’s message to students was clear: “We believe in your future. By fusing sports with education, we will build a generation that is strong, focused, and driven.”

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Jim, representing the Extraordinary Adventurers from the UK, said his team was honored to witness the race. “We feel privileged to be here for this fantastic bike race,” he said. “We arrived a day ago, but we already know this is a fantastic country. Your welcome has been phenomenal. For that, we are deeply grateful.”

His charge to the cyclists was simple: “Race hard. Race fair. Above all, race safe.”

Advisory Council member Mbemba Gibba told schools to break the mold. “This will not be the first or last. We will run more events that let students and schools showcase influence and strength in sports,” he said.

Gibba called out the old mindset head-on. “Academics have told students to focus only on classrooms. Coordinators, hear this: broaden your approach. Give students space to showcase talent and potential.”

He said the event matters for The Gambia, but it matters most for young people. “This is how we strengthen health and physical strength. That is non-negotiable.”

The results

The race ran in three categories: Female, 10km; senior male, 15km; junior male, 5km.

Bintou Sanyang of Collective Hands Academy took 1st in the female category while Aminata Manga of St Peter’s came 2nd.

In the senior male category, Ibrahim Mansaroy of Collective Hands Academy, took 1st and Joseth Roger of Collective Hands Academy came 2nd.

In the junior category, Kutub T Hydara of Bakoteh took 1st and John C Pereira, St. Peter’s came 2nd.

First, second, and third places took cash prizes and certificates. All other cyclists received certificates.

Kanu closed with a directive, not a request. “Uphold safety, respect, and unity. We celebrate competition, but we celebrate togetherness more. That is what defines us as a nation.”