No-To-Alliance rejects invitation to join Badjie’s presidential bid

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By Arret Jatta

The No-To-Alliance movement has strongly rejected a call by its former member and now United Gambian Front (UGF) leader Bakary Badjie to join his 2026 presidential bid, accusing him of abandoning the group without prior discussion.

The response comes after Badjie called on the group which sponsored his elections into the National Assembly to join his presidential bid.

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The Public Relations Officer of No-To-Alliance Halifa E Jarju, said Badjie’s outreach ignored the history of their political relationship and the role the group played in his rise.

He said the group supported him through nomination and eventual election.

“We endorsed his candidacy, nominated him, and he won,” Jarju said.

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However, he argued that Badjie later moved away from the group without consultation, a decision he described as politically unwise.

“He went without even telling us or discussing with us. So today he needs us. So definitely, if he doesn’t come back and repent his mistake and join us, we cannot be partners with him,” he said.

Jarju stressed that any reconsideration would depend on Badjie returning to engage the group and acknowledging what he described as ‘his political mistake’.