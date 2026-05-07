Kenyan farmer claims legal limbo in Gambia, after ‘bizarre’ police encounter

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For Ken, a Kenyan national who moved to The Gambia to pursue commercial farming, the “Smiling Coast of Africa” has suddenly lost its warmth. In a series of events that began on a desperate rush to a hospital, Ken has found himself stripped of his identification documents and living in fear of deportation following a confrontation with local law enforcement at the Tanjeh Police Post.

The incident, which Ken detailed in a viral social media account on Tuesday, May 5, began when he was stopped by a traffic officer identified as Musa. While Ken was attempting to settle a medical bill for a relative scheduled for surgery, the officer allegedly confiscated his essential clearance documents. When Ken returned to retrieve them, the situation escalated from a routine traffic stop into a bureaucratic nightmare, with the officer reportedly claiming the documents had “disappeared” or were never surrendered.

Ken’s story is a harrowing example of the precarious nature of intra-African migration. Despite the African Union’s push for “borderless” movement and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), individual migrants often find themselves at the mercy of localized corruption or administrative negligence. Without his Kenyan passport and Gambian work permit, Ken is effectively “stateless” in the eyes of the law, unable to travel or verify his legal status at checkpoints.

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The Tanjeh Police Post, located along a critical transport artery for farmers moving produce to markets in Serekunda and Banjul, has been the subject of previous complaints regarding the treatment of non-nationals. However, Ken’s case is unique in its brazenness. The loss of documents by a state officer, followed by threats of detention, has prompted the Kenyan diaspora community in West Africa to call for intervention from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi.

The Kenyan government, under its current “Citizen Diplomacy” pillar, has promised to protect the rights of its citizens abroad regardless of their status. However, the logistical reality of West Africa makes this a difficult promise to keep. Ken’s feeling of being “unsafe” on a route he depends on daily is a sentiment echoed by other foreign traders in the region, who often describe a “foreigner tax” levied through informal fines and document seizures.

In Nairobi, the Diaspora Affairs Department has been notified of Ken’s plight. Advocates are calling for the immediate issuance of emergency travel documents and a formal inquiry through ECOWAS and AU channels. The fear is that if left unresolved, Ken could face “administrative deportation”—a process where individuals are expelled not for committing a crime, but for the “crime” of not having the very documents the state itself lost.

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Beyond the legalities, there is a profound human cost. Ken’s relative underwent surgery while he was being harassed at a police station. The psychological toll of being threatened in a country one has chosen to invest in and call home cannot be understated. “I respect this country and I contribute to it,” Ken stated, highlighting the betrayal felt by many migrants who find themselves targeted by the very systems meant to protect them.

As of Wednesday morning, the Gambian Police Force has not issued a formal response to the allegations against Officer Musa. For Ken, every passing hour without his papers is an hour spent in the shadows. His case now serves as a rallying cry for better protection of Kenyan entrepreneurs across the continent, proving that while Africa may be “opening up” for business, its borders and police posts remain high-risk zones for the unwary.

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