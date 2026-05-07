Judge threatens to send lawyer to prison in Banta Keita case

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By Arret Jatta

Proceedings in the Banta Keita case were halted yesterday after a tense courtroom clash between High Court judge Justice Ebrima Jaiteh and State Counsel SL Jobarteh nearly led to a contempt order.

The confrontation unfolded while Defence Counsel SM Tambedou was presenting several affidavits before the court. The State did not object during the defence’s submissions.

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However, when it was time for the State to respond, tensions rose. Counsel Jobarteh began his address, but Tambedou raised objections to parts of his submission.

Justice Jaiteh directed Jorbateh to allow the defence to state its objections. Jobarteh refused, insisting he was an officer of the court and alleging that the judge had not been treating him fairly.

Despite repeated instructions from the bench, Jobarteh continued speaking, leading to a heated exchange in open court.

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At the peak of the standoff, Justice Jaiteh warned that he would commit Jorbateh to Mile 2 Prison for contempt. “I think I need to send this counsel to Mile 2 Prison to show him that I am not his mate,” the judge said.

Senior lawyers present in court, including SM Tambedou and Badou Conteh, quickly intervened and urged Jobarteh to remain silent. However, he continued speaking even as the situation escalated.

As Justice Jaiteh prepared to issue an arrest order, senior counsels pleaded for restraint. They urged the judge to temper justice with mercy and avoid sending the state counsel to prison.

“Please, I beg you in the name of God, please don’t send him to Mile 2,” Senior Counsel Badou Conteh appealed.

Following the interventions, the matter was stood down and later moved to chambers for further discussions. Proceedings could not continue afterward.

This marks the second public clash between Justice Jaiteh and State Counsel Jobarteh. A similar exchange previously occurred during proceedings in the case involving former Lands Minister Abba Sanyang.