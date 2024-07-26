Minister revokes licenses of 5 radio stations

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) informs the public that the Minister of Information acting under section 235 of the Information and Communications Act, 2009 has revoked the licenses of the following five (5) commercial radio stations that have been identified to be operating with expired licenses.

? Al Fallah FM

? Janneh Koto

? Deggo FM

? Mahlegenn Communications Network

? Banjul FM

This revocation is effective on the 26th July 2024.

This exercise is part of its continuous monitoring exercise to ensure compliance with the regulatory regime and terms and conditions of the license. These radio stations were operating without valid license contrary to section 229(1) of the IC Act 2009 which provides: –

“A person shall not broadcast, or otherwise operate a broadcasting service or do or permit anything to be done for which a broadcasting license is required under this Act, unless he or she is in possession of the appropriate license so required, in addition to any other license or certificate which may be prescribed by this Act for the transmission on or operation of a broadcasting service undertaken by him or her or for the doing of that thing.”

As a consequence of this revocation, any broadcasting services operations done by the above-listed commercial radio stations from the 26th July 2024 is illegal and punishable by law.

Pura will continue monitoring to ensure compliance and efficient spectrum use. We also take the opportunity to caution all license and authorisation holders to ensure that their licenses and authorisations are always up-to-date and in compliance with the terms and conditions.

This exercise is being conducted after consultation with the Broadcasting Enforcement Committee, which comprises Pura, Ministry of Information, Media Council of The Gambia, Ministry of Justice, the Gambia Revenue Authority and the Gambia Police Force.