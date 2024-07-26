Barrow hopeful of significant electricity supply from renewable energy

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

President Adama Barrow has expressed hope that by 2030, fifty percent of the country’s electricity supply will be generated from renewable energy.

These comments were contained in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Mohammed Jallow on Tuesday during the launching of the National Determined Contributing Implementation Plan, a project under the Ministry of Environment held at Sir Dawda Jawar a Conference Center.

- Advertisement -

The president described the event as a significant milestone in Gambia’s journey towards a sustainable and resilient future.

This flagship project, Barrow added, has created green job opportunities for the youth and women, whilst supporting both the economic and environmental objectives.

“I am pleased to say that my government, has made remarkable progress in various prioritised economic sectors. For example, harnessing solar energy, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, and increasing our energy security, and a testament to this, is the 23MW solar power plant in Jambur, commissioned in March 2024,” he said.

- Advertisement -

President Barrow said the event also symbolises Gambia’s unwavering commitment to fighting climate change and securing a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“Like many developing countries, The Gambia is an insignificant emitter globally of greenhouse gases, contributing less than 0.01% annually. However, we are one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, characterised by decreasing rainfall, higher temperatures, sea level rise, increased frequency of droughts, and extreme flooding.”

However, according to the president, “The Gambia has demonstrated strong political will and technical readiness, according to its national capability, to achieve the 2050 net- zero greenhouse gas emissions target. I am glad to remind you all, that our second NDC is recognised globally, as an ambitious one and compatible with the Paris Agreement targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

He continued: “In addition, in our agricultural sector, adaptive practices and smart agriculture techniques have been adopted, to combat the adversities of climate change. Initiatives such as the introduction of drought-resistant crops, and sustainable water management systems, such as drip irrigation, have bolstered our food security, and supported the livelihoods of our farmers”.