LIBERIAN MP URGES ECOWAS’NEUTRALITY IN JAMMEH’S TRIAL

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Taa Wongbe, a Liberian parliamentarian and Member of the Ecowas Parliament, has urged the Economic Community of West African States to remain neutral over the planned trial of crime suspects in former President Yahya Jammeh’s government.

Honourable Wongbe said this has become necessary so as not to lose the confidence and trust of member states, adding that the regional body must not be seen to be taking sides.

- Advertisement -

“Such action will not only erode the confidence of member states but will also bring to question the credibility of the body as an independent organisation responsible for maintaining regional peace and the advancement of economic development in West African, as well as setting a bad precedent,” he said.

Wongbe maintained that while it is legally justified and acceptable to punish those who have committed crimes against humanity in The Gambia, Ecowas should not be the vehicle to achieving that in order not to set a bad precedent.

He advised The Gambia to explore the option of setting up a tribunal as an independent state or approach the International Criminal Court which has jurisdiction to try suspects that took part in the atrocities.

- Advertisement -

The MP criticised the role some member states played in the civil war in Liberia by deploying troops in support of one party, saying that if Ecowas had taken sides directly, Liberia would not have been comfortable to continue to be a member of the sub-regional body.