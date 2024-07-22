The threat to a nation is its parliament

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Korta

A combination of different people in any area of the society is a pivotal instrument in serving the expectations of that particular institution. As it’s said and I quote ” two heads are better than one.” This clearly states the importance of many heads in policy making in serving the purpose satisfactorily as it is expected by the people who have put you to this task. These people are collectively put under one umbrella that bears the name of the organisation and as a unit, they are expected to work together and accept their differences for the development of this institution. However, wherever a group is, there’s always one or two who will be different and not working according to the rules laid for them to take as their guide, especially when they have different beliefs and cultures.

Moreover, you don’t expect a lion, hyena and tiger to meet at a space and share it in peace and harmony, so the same applies to this branch of the government (parliament) which comprises of people from different constituencies in the name of representing their interests. It turned out to be the most sensitive organ of the government, which when it malfunctions can lead to predicaments that can shatter the dreams of the nation for decades or more. The laws and many other human and inhumane activities are selected to be approved or rejected in this institution as these people with different concepts, cultures and beliefs are given chance to vote for what they deem is the necessary step to be taken on the proposed laws.

Furthermore, if a ship in the middle of the sea sinks, the consequences are not faced by the captain alone. Thus, the parliament is like the ship. One wrong turn gives the people something to worry about. Again, the parliament is like a root of a tree. Uproot it and you will face a curse from the leaves, stem, and the flowers as the plant might eventually wilt and die, which doesn’t exclude this said parts. To substantiate my point, I will take my home as an example in this article. The Gambian parliament as it’s serving as a threat to the lives of my people due to the members allowing to be washed and used as tools in farming for the ideas of the people who bribed them instead of working for the interest of their respective constituencies.

It will suffice to say that there is a high level of corruption in this parliament and it’s not even perceptible on the faces of this people called the parliamentarians as they will flaunt around the world using every means possible even if it’s to pay their godliness for wealth. The Gambia currently as a nation is crippled and half-sunk in an ocean due to the inhumane, self-centered and biased projects and decisions taken by majority of the so-called representatives in the parliament. It’s heart breaking and terrorising to see a once calm and peaceful nation going through difficulty in decision making, leaving a stain in the heart of people who realised they have voted for people who are there to cheat on them faking it with suits and ties and a logo ” for the people”. Conclusively, a threat and worst enemy of a nation is when it’s faced with a weak, corrupted, controlled legislature by the executive of the country. They are cowards, perfidious ingrates and peace killers as they break the codes bringing hatred and arguments between other concern elites and jeopardising the lives of the citizenry as they live in oblivion of the accountability they would face before God on the day of judgement. “Let’s wait for that day, “said by majority of the citizens because they lack the power to challenge the law and put the house in order.