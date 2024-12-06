spot_img
Chief magistrate Njie arrested, interdicted

image 20

By Bruce Asemota

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie of the Bundung Magistrates Court has been interdicted by the Judiciary of The Gambia.

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie’s interdiction letter was served on him yesterday afternoon, around 2pm at the Kairaba Police Station where he is presently being detained and helping the police in their investigations.

Chief Magistrate Njie’s detention and interdiction are allegedly linked to illicit drugs in a matter before the law courts.

Neither the police nor the Office of the Chief Justice were available for immediate comment by the time we went to press last night.

