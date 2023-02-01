This is notifying all that the Chinese Spring Festival Quiz competition is now closed.
All entries and answers are now being tabulated. Participants whose marks fall in the prize-winning category and criteria will be notified by email or phone as the case may be to attend a prize presentation ceremony at the Chinese Embassy, Bijilo on Friday 3rd February 2023 at 9.am.
However, all participants will get a consolation prize to be collected at the Offices of The Standard from Monday the 6th February 2023, from noon onwards.
Chinese Spring Festival New Year Quiz
