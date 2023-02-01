Chinese Spring Festival New Year Quiz

This is notifying all that the Chinese Spring Festival Quiz competition is now closed.

All entries and answers are now being tabulated. Participants whose marks fall in the prize-winning category and criteria will be notified by email or phone as the case may be to attend a prize presentation ceremony at the Chinese Embassy, Bijilo on Friday 3rd February 2023 at 9.am.

However, all participants will get a consolation prize to be collected at the Offices of The Standard from Monday the 6th February 2023, from noon onwards.