COLLEGE LECTURER IN COURT FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

By Amadou Jadama

Mr Alasana Janneh, a lecturer at the Gambia College School of Education on Wednesday appeared before the Brikama Magistrate’s Court accused of abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm to a female student known as FJ.

The accused is standing trial before Magistrate AB Faal charged with two counts of abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm. The particulars of offence stated that in the evening of 19 September, Mr Janneh detained the young lady against her will in his office at the Gambia College campus in Brikama with intent to have sex with her. The indictment also alleged that Mr Janneh unlawfully assaulted FJ by grabbing her on the neck causing her injuries.

When the charges were read to him, Janneh who was unrepresented by a defence counsel, pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

At that juncture, police prosecutor, Inspector Kemo Manneh, applied for an adjournment to enable him call his witnesses. He further made an application for the court to make an order for Mr Janneh not to have any contact with Miss FJ pending the determination of the case.

On the matter of granting bail, Inspector Manneh did not raise any objection and agreed that the offences Janneh has been charged with are bailable.

Magistrate Faal granted him bail in the sum of D150,000 guaranteed by two Gambian sureties.

Janneh was indicted and arraigned following an exposé by online investigative platform Malagen.