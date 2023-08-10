Court revokes bail of 3 robbery suspects

By Aisha Tamba

Justice ZN Mboob of the High Court Annex in Bakau has yesterday revoked the bail of three people accused of robbery for not appearing in court.

The trio, Cherno Mboob, Modou Lamin Touray and Yorro Touray, were charged with conspiring to commit felony and robbing petrol station pump attendants including GNPC station in Abuko, Jah Oil station in Tanji and Speed station in Kunkujang.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Mboob ordered that the trio be arrested and remanded pending the hearing and determination of the case.