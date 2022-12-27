Defense minister says there’s hot pursuit for alleged coup plotters

The Minister of Defense, Serign Modou Njie, has said the remaining two members of an alleged coup attempt, who are still at large, are being pursued.

Speaking on Tuesday’s alleged coup attempt, Mr Njie, in a televised statement on national broadcaster GRTS, said the Gambia government has

constituted a joint investigation team to look into the alleged coup plot in line with international best practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gambians woke up to rumours of coup last week Tuesday which resulted in the arrest of five soldiers.

Lance corporal Sanna Fadera, Gambia Navy and alleged ringleader, Couple Mbarra Touray, First Infantry Battalion, Corporal Ebrahima Sanno, Military Police, Sergeant Gibril Darboe, Gambia Navy, and Corporal Babucarr Njie, State Guards Battalion have all been arrested.

Two more alleged coupists, one Badjie and WO2 Lamin Jadama are still on the run.

“The government of the Republic of The Gambia appreciates the overwhelming support of the international community and friends of The Gambia, including eminent Gambians and local associations who have stood by it and strongly condemned the attempted change of constitutional order by use of force,” Serign Modou Njie said.

He commended “the efforts of the gallant members of the armed forces for their courage and loyalty to the nation.”

The minister also assured the public that the situation is under control and that there is no need for panic.

“Citizens and residents are encouraged to carry out their normal activities,” he assured.