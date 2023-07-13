Deputy Speaker awarded at African leadership Organisation summit

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie has been awarded ‘Law Maker of the Year’ by the African Leadership Organisation on the sidelines of its recent Africa Summit in London.

The award ceremony took place at the Dorchester Hotel attended by governors of central banks and finance ministers from Madagascar and Mauritius, Lord Verma of Leicester, UK Prime Minister’s Trade envoys to Rwanda, Uganda and DRC as well as the High Commissioner of the Gambia to the UK among others.

Mr Njie also took part in a panel discussion where he informed the audience of the need for Africa’s emerging leaders to depart from the traditional dictatorial regimes that plunder and embezzle wealth and resources. He said African leaders should restructure leadership and governance systems that would uphold the principles of democracy, rule of law and also build strong institutions to accelerate social and economic development.

He cited Gambian leader Adama Barrow as an exemplary icon who is performing wonders in upholding the rule of law and guaranteeing necessary legal frameworks that protects the advancement of businesses and investments within a conducive environment.

The deputy speaker also commented on the magnificent infrastructural developments currently happening under President Barrow whom he said also has a vision to attain universal access to energy for all citizens by the year 2025.

Njie told his audience that Africa has huge potentials and urged that the continent redirect its focus to investments in areas such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, digital economy, transportation, democracy and good governance.

He warned against financial indiscipline and corruption if poverty is to be eradicated.

Njie assured the gathering of legislations that would promote gender equality, youth and women empowerment. He cited the Gambia’s High Commissioner to the UK, Fatou Bensouda as a shining example of an African woman who stood the test of time and did incredibly well even on the global stage.

The deputy speaker also presented the country’s conducive political environment and favorable legislation created by President Barrow in protecting investments and investors while recognising the role of GIEPA in easing requirements and restrictions.