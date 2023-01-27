Disabled Federation disagrees with former SG’s calls for ministers’ sacking

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia Federation of the Disabled has yesterday distanced itself from remarks made by its former Secretary General Lamin Manneh.

Mr. Manneh in a recent interview with The Standard opined that President Adama Barrow should sack six ministers for his government to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the Federation first highlighted that Mr Manneh is no longer their secretary general, having resigned since 2019.

Muhammed Krubally, chairman of the Federation, said they deemed it necessary to clarify that Mr Manneh was not speaking for them and as far as they are concerned, his comments are political which is not in tandem with the constitution of their federation.

The Gambia Federation of the Disabled is a nonpolitical organisation and therefore cannot subscribe to Mr Manneh’s views, he said.

The Executive Director of the Federation, Lamin K. Fatty, said the Federation and its affiliate members condemn the view of Mr. Manneh. He also denied claims by Mr Manneh that “nothing has been done in the implementation of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021.

“Though the level of progress in the implementation of the Act is slow but some progresses have been made, example the appointment and inauguration of the National Advisory Council of persons with disabilities and there is an existing validated disability policy accompanied by a strategic plan,” Mr Fatty said.

Meanwhile, Mr Manneh has reached out to The Standard that he has never represented himself as the Secretary General of the Federation, stressing that it was the reporter who made that mistake. However, Standard reporter Amadou Jadama insisted that Mr Manneh introduced himself as secretary general of the federation.