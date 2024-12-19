DLEAG makes biggest seizure of Ecstasy tabs at airport

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Alieu Njie, a 41-year-old man arriving on an SN Brussels flight from Belgium was arrested with 47,078 tablets of ecstasy by DLEAG and airport security officers at the Banjul International Airport on Tuesday.

Drugs Law Enforcement Agency spokesman Ousman Saidybah, said the suspect is a holder of a Gambian passport and a German residence permit.

He explained: “Alieu Njie was arrested with 10 packs of ecstasy tablets amounting to 47,078 tablets of ecstasy by the Drugs Law Enforcement Agency and Joint Airport Interdiction Task Force (JAITF) officers at the arrival hall of the airport terminal on 17th December 2024. He was a passenger travelling from Germany on board SN Brussels 233 flight from Brussels.”

Saidybah said Tuesday’s arrest was among the biggest seizures of ecstasy tablets ever recorded at the airport.

He added that the suspect is currently in custody while further investigations are carried out.