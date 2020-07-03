ECOMIG SOLDIERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Two out of the 6 new Covid-19 cases registered yesterday are Senegalese members of the Ecomig contingent.

The two soldiers, ages 47 and 46 respectively, entered The Gambia having returned from Senegal.

Both soldiers entered the country on 29th June through Amdalai Border Post.

According to the health ministry, among the six cases is a Senegalese, 49, who entered the country through Wassu. He was taken into quarantine on 29th June and tested positive two days later.

The remaining three are Gambians, ages 33, 27, 40, respectively, all retuned from Senegal. The 40-year-old sought medical attention at a hospital after his arrival and he was taken into quarantine. The other two arrived on 18th June and were taken into quarantine. Both were asymptomatic.

It is the country’s highest record of cases in a single day. The Gambia has now recorded 55 cases, with 26 active cases.