Ecowas heads of state to hold another summit on Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Niger. The Summit will be held in Abuja, on Thursday, 10 August.

The Ecowas leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit. An initial meeting, he convened set a deadline, now expired, for the Junta to restore the civilian regime or face the use of force. The threat of the use of force is not popular in the region especially with many of Niger’s neighbours threatening to fight on her side in case of Ecowas intervening militarily.