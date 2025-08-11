Electoral manipulation in broad daylight

- Advertisement -

Dear Edtior,

This press release from the Ministry of Interior is making false claims just to cover up the fraudulent issuance of national ID cards for the purpose of manipulating elections. This is not difficult to see. Political parties and the civil society organizations involved in elections must stand against this malpractice intended to undermine the credibility of our elections.

It is shameful that the Ministry of Interior and the Immigration Department are complicit in this fraud. While they reference domestic laws, they have not mentioned any title or provision of any law to back up their claim. This only indicates the attempt to mislead the public.

By making reference to the Vienna Convention further exposes the dishonesty of the Government in perpetuating illegality with ulterior motive.

The Vienna Convention 1961 establishes rules for the conduct of diplomatic relations, including the establishment of diplomatic missions, the roles and immunities of diplomats, and the protection of diplomatic communications and premises. It aims to ensure the efficient functioning of diplomatic missions while promoting friendly relations between states.

There is no provision or word in the Vienna Convention that speaks about issuance of national documents to citizens in a foreign country. To claim otherwise is totally false.

The ID card is a domestic use document that has absolutely no value in foreign countries. Gambians in foreign countries do not need the national ID card because such a document is not recognized there to carry out any transaction.

When a Senegalese or Nigerian or Chinese living in the Gambia goes to open an account in any bank in this country, what the bank needs from her is an Aliens Card or his passport. They don’t need her home country ID card! It’s the same for Gambians in Senegal, Gabon, Togo or any other country!

The national document that is recognized in foreign countries is the passport. Therefore let the government prioritize the issuance of passports to Gambians abroad if they are concerned about the status of Gambians in foreign countries.

Secondly, what the Government should prioritize is to ensure all Gambians especially our diaspora have voters cards to vote in our elections. Therefore, let the government be honest to tell citizens why are they issuing ID cards selectively abroad without speaking about the right to vote for all diaspora Gambians who should be issued with voters cards?

Is it that they are issuing ID cards to people in selected countries who they will later register as voters so that they can mobilize them to vote in 2026? This is a malpractice prevalent in many countries around Africa as it was the case in our own country during the dictatorship.

We recall how Yaya Jammeh enabled individuals in foreign countries get voter cards only to transport them during elections to come to vote. We remember ‘voters’ being transported from Mauritania, Senegal and elsewhere and lodged at Friendship Hotel and at Wadner Beach Hotel, and in private homes during the 2001 and 2006 presidential elections. Similar attempts were made in 2016 but failed thanks to the vigilance of the Coalition led by Adama Barrow!

While Yaya Jammeh used to perpetrate these malpractices underground, on his part, Barrow has decided to do it openly and publicly by co-opting state institutions which even have the audacity to issue false press releases.

All citizens should stand up to condemn and reject these malpractice intended to undermine democracy and dilute the integrity and credibility of the verdict of the people as expressed in election.

For The Gambia Our Homeland.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

After 30 years, it’s time for Ba Ousainu to step aside

Dear Editor,

Unpopular, but I must say my piece! You’re welcome to disagree.

Ba Ousainu Darboe remains one of the most distinguished statesmen in our nation’s history. He is a towering figure who has dedicated over 3 decades to shaping our democratic journey and mentoring a generation of young, progressive leaders committed to national development.

However, there comes a moment in every political movement when renewal becomes an absolute necessity. That time is now. Unless we don’t want to admit to failing in our succession planning, then we must present a different choice in the Ballot.

United Democratic Party official – The Gambia stands at a historic crossroads. The future demands fresh energy, bold vision, and a leadership that reflects the demographic and ideological evolution of our society. This is not an indictment of Ba Ousainou’s capacity nor a repudiation of his wisdom. Rather, it is an acknowledgment of political reality. The fatigue of relentless electoral engagements, combined with the urgency of generational representation, compels a reconfiguration. The nation yearns for a leadership ethos that resonates with the vibrancy, expectations, and political consciousness of today’s electorate.

Thirty years of principled struggle is a legacy in itself. But the next chapter must be written by a new face. A face that is capable, dynamic, and unburdened by past electoral fatigue. It could be anyone (Talib, Yanks, Landing, or anyone), but respectfully, it should no longer be Ba Ousainou. And he is the right person to come out and let the public know that he’s retiring. No one will force him to retirement, not even the Party Executives.

Change is never without discomfort, but in politics, reluctance to adapt is a precursor to irrelevance. The time to act is now.

Ibrahim Dampha