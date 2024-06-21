Ex-deputy governor Suso urges Barrow, Darboe to reconcile

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A former deputy governor of West Coast Region, Musa Suso, has appealed to President Adama Barrow to reconcile with his former political leader, the now opposition UDP head Ousainu Darboe.

Speaking to The Standard on the eve of the Muslim feast of Eid-ul-Adha, Mr Suso said such a development will remove a lot of the current and future tensions in the country.

He said one way of doing this is for Barrow to always concentrate on the pressing issues in the country and stay away from any unnecessary political comments that would provoke response from the opposition.

“Some of the remarks Barrow and Darboe made against each other should not happen and I discourage it in totality. In fact, all the political parties should avoid toxic language,” he said.

He continued: “I believe that there is no human being who is perfect and destinies and fate could change anytime beyond any man’s control. Let us therefore be very mindful of our ways. Just recently, President Barrow convened a national dialogue which is a very good move and I am urging him to continue with that spirit” .