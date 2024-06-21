32.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Ex-deputy governor Suso urges Barrow, Darboe to reconcile

557
- Advertisement -
image 95

By Amadou Jadama

A former deputy governor of West Coast Region, Musa Suso, has appealed to President Adama Barrow to reconcile with his former political leader, the now opposition UDP head Ousainu Darboe.

Speaking to The Standard on the eve of the Muslim feast of Eid-ul-Adha, Mr Suso said such a development will remove a lot of the current and future tensions in the country.  

- Advertisement -

He said one way of doing this is for Barrow to always concentrate on the pressing issues in the country and stay away from any unnecessary political comments that would provoke response from the opposition.

“Some of the remarks Barrow and Darboe made against each other should not happen and I discourage it in totality. In fact, all the political parties should avoid toxic language,” he said.

He continued: “I believe that there is no human being who is perfect and destinies and fate could change anytime beyond any man’s control. Let us therefore be very mindful of our ways. Just recently, President Barrow convened a national dialogue which is a very good move and I am urging him to continue with that spirit” .

Previous article
Gambians among thousands of migrants in Mexico trying to reach US
Next article
Manufacturers concerned about burden of digital stamp
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions